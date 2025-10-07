Stuff

News

The Honor Magic 7 Pro should be your next phone buy at this bargain price

A 7 year promise moves Honor to Android's top tier for software support. Throw in this bargain price, and the Magic 7 Pro is a must-buy

Honor Magic 7 Pro review in snow rear

Long-term ownership has long been an Android stumbling block, but the future is suddenly looking brighter for anyone with an Honor phone in their pocket. The firm has committed to seven years of software support for its flagships going forward, leapfrogging most of its major rivals in the process. The move makes it easier than ever to recommend one of the best phones we’ve tested in 2025 so far.

When we reviewed it back in January, the Honor Magic 7 Pro was set to get four major OS upgrades and five years of security patches. Now the brand has extended that support to seven years of each , putting it on par with Google and Samsung – and ahead of every other phone brand out there. And if that wasn’t reason enough to slip the handset into your pocket, it’s price around Amazon’s Big Deals Days sale makes it unmissable.

Right now, you can score the Honor Magic 7 Pro for £730 when you order directly from Honor – that’s more or less a 35% saving from the regular price of £1100! Unfortunately, US shoppers miss out on this deal, due to where the handset is sold.

Going forward, Honor’s EU market flagships will all get the same software treatment. That also includes foldables, so means the rumoured Magic V4 should have just as long a lifespan – assuming seven years of folding don’t do a number on its flexible inner screen.

The longer software commitment was announced at Mobile World Congress as part of Honor’s new Alpha Plan corporate strategy, which will see the firm double down on AI. As well as protecting your data against bad apples for longer, Honor is also planning to keep its artificial intelligence tap running for the full seven years, so older handsets aren’t left behind. Not upgrading your phone as often will also cut down on e-waste, and leave your wallet that little bit healthier too.

Honor Magic 7 Pro review in hand homescreen

Honor hasn’t suggested this level of support will filter down to its more affordable models, though, so you’ll still need to splash out on a flagship. But seeing how you can get a Magic 7 Pro for almost 25% less than the original retail price, that’s not as expensive as you’d think. It undercuts the Pixel 9 Pro, Galaxy S25+ and OnePlus 13.

You’re getting a top-tier Snapdragon CPU for your cash, along with a huge battery, modern design, and a seriously capable set of cameras. The 200MP periscope zoom can uniquely invoke generative AI to fill in the gaps when shooting at extreme magnification. IP69 water resistance and scratch-resistant NanoCrystal Shield glass means it should see out its full seven years of software support fully intact.

