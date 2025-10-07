My favourite Amazon Fire tablet is more than 50% for Prime Big Deals Days

Looking for a new cheap tablet? Amazon Fire tablets already come in at the lower end of the market. And thanks to Amazon’s huge Prime Big Deals Days sale, you’ll find some tempting discounts.

My favourite pick is the Fire HD 10, which is reduced by more than 50%. Most notably, the Fire Max 11 and the Fire HD 8 (both of which recently came out) are reduced by more than 30%. They were all seriously good value anyway, but now they’re even better!

Here are all the Amazon Fire tablets you can save on during Amazon Prime Big Deals Days, with discounts over $100/£100:

Apple and Samsung tablets tend to dominate the premium tablet space, but there’s no doubt that at the lower to middle of the tablet range, Amazon provides its rivals some formidable opposition; a budget offering for those looking for an Android-toting tablet.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 and HD 10 make up the bulk of Amazon’s tablet offering. They bring a full HD screen as well as the latest innards and of course, Alexa to boot. Compared to a standard Android tablet, there is a catch — there’s no Google Play Store. That means you’re stuck with Amazon’s Appstore and its more limited selection of apps and games. However, you can install the Play Store should you really want to.

Both of these tablets offer Dolby Atmos enhanced audio, an Echo Show-style full screen Alexa mode, up to 12 hours of battery life, USB-C connectivity and octa-core 2GHz processors. They’re available in 32 or 64GB sizes, and both have great reviews from other buyers on Amazon.

Meanwhile, the Fire 11 Max is meant to entertain and get work done in equal measure. The 11in, 2000×1200 display is sharp enough to do justice to Full HD video content, and the optional keyboard and stylus accessories will help you stay productive.

You can buy Fire tablets either with or without ads – these appear on your device’s lock screen, but you may prefer to choose that they’re not present when you buy.