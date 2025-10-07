Sonos Ace headphones are down to a new lowest price for Prime Big Deals Days

While Sonos has been making some of the top speakers for years, the brand never released a set of headphones. That all changed in 2024, with the Sonos Ace. They’re a solid set of headphones, attracting lots of praise – including our four star review that praised their sound quality and nosie cancellation.

But fans have had one big gripe about the cans since launch – the price. Thankfully, the headphones are massively reduced this Prime Day in what has to be the best deal I’ve seen.

Thankfully, the Sonos headphones are down to a new lowest price ever since launch. On Amazon UK, you’ll find the Sonos Ace down to £267 instead of the usual price of £449 – that’s a £182 saving. On Amazon US, they’re a similarly low $299 – but only down $100 from $399. It puts these cans well below other premium offerings at a £449/$449 retail price, such as Apple’s AirPods Max. In fact, with this deal, the Sonos Ace are almost cheaper than Apple’s new AirPods Pro 3.

The Sonos Ace are, for the most part, standard premium Bluetooth 5.4 active noise-cancelling (ANC) headphones with spatial audio. They’re not unmistakably Sonos, but they are nice and subtle and well thought-out, with up to 30 hours of battery life on board and a three-hour life available after a three-minute quick charge.

As usual with Sonos gear, they’re available in white and black. You can switch between transparency, ANC and Aware Mode easily. However, they do have one killer feature called TV Audio Swap – and that’s the ability to switch audio from your soundbar to the headphones with a single press of the so-called Content Key, which is a volume slider and play/pause/answer/end call button.