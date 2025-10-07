Amazon’s Echo Pop is 44% off in this top smart speaker Prime Big Deals Days offer

There’s no shortage of great smart speakers to pick from. But one of the absolute top deals available right now sees the newest release Echo Pop smart speaker price slashed by 38%. It’s one of Amazon’s best deals in the Big Deals Days sale that’s going on right now.

Over on Amazon US, you can get the Echo Pop for $25, down from the usual price of $40 – a 38% discount. Or in the UK, it’s down by a slightly better 44% to £25 from the regular price of £45. This price matches the one we saw on Black Friday and in Amazon’s Spring Sale, but isn’t quite as low as Prime Day earlier this year.

It’s in terms of smart functionality where Amazon’s Alexa-powered Echo Pop really shines. The device works with a spectacular range of services and smart home products, too. So you can ask it to do everything from check the football scores, play your favourite songs on Spotify or dim the lights of a Philips Hue system. It’s a fully-featured smart home helper.

Do you need an Echo Dot instead?

The Pop doesn’t have as good audio quality as the Echo Dot, so you may prefer to go for the latter product if this is a particular concern. It’s also currently reduced down to $35 or to £30, making it an excellent buy.

We’ve given the Echo Dot a number of five-star reviews over the years, so rest assured this is a top-quality piece of tech. In addition to its standard smart home features, Alexa can be expanded with skills. These range from the useful, such as playing radio stations or getting recipe ideas in the kitchen, to the silly and child-pleasing, such as collections of rude sound effects.