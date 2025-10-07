The best Bose earbuds are cheaper than ever for Prime Big Deals Days

When it comes to AirPods vs the Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds, there’s really no competition in my eyes (or ears, more specifically). The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are among my favourite earbud, but you pay for the quality. There’s a decent saving to be made on them in Amazon’s Prime Big Deals Days sale, however.

For a limited time, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are available to buy from Amazon UK for £189 – slightly less than in the main Prime Day sale earlier this year. It’s a rather enticing £111 saving on the usual price of £300. Unfortunately US shoppers miss out on this deal, but can bag the non-Ultra QuietComfort Earbuds for 28% off – down to $129 from the usual ticket of $179.

In our review, we were massively impressed with the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds’ noise-cancelling capabilities. They’ve been injected with Bose’s all-new Immersive Audio spatial listening tech. It promises to deliver an expansive, multi-dimensional soundstage. The brand reckons it’ll stop music from sounding “collapsed into your head, between your ears”, which is a common occurrence with earphones.

The QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are effectively a replacement for the QuietComfort Earbuds II. Design-wise the big difference is a new metallic finish, but the built-in stability bands have also been overhauled. A new interlocking fit should stop them from slipping off, which was an issue on the outgoing model. Call quality should be much improved, courtesy of dynamic mic mixing and adaptive noise filters.

Bose promises the same responsive touch controls, same IPX4 sweat resistance, and same CustomTune sound EQ tech. The QuietComfort Ultra buds should offer up to six hours of juice with Bose Immersive Audio is turned off, and up to four hours when it’s turned on.

Not looking for a new pair of wireless earbuds? Another decent deal is the over-ear version of the QuietComfort Ultra. These headphones would usually retail for $429, but are down to $329 for the sale. On Amazon UK, you can score the headphones for 33% off – down to £300 from £450. You get an almost identical set of features in an over-ear package, which also promises better noise cancellation.