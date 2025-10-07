Need a dinky smart display with Alexa on tap? You’re in luck! Amazon’s Echo Show 5 drops digital assistance onto your desktop, kitchen counter or bedside table. And with Amazon’s Prime Big Deals Days sale kicking off, now is the cheapest time to buy one.

On Amazon US, you can pick one up for $55 instead of $90 – a 40% saving. Or over on Amazon UK, you can score it for a slightly better 44% off – down to £50 from the usual £90.

Launched back in 2023, the third-gen Echo Show 5 was already a top choice if you were shopping for an accessible smart display. Fronted by a 5.5in screen that’s angled for easier viewing, you can use it to check the weather, control your smart home and stream box sets (provided your eyesight is sharp). A built-in camera even lets you video call your familiars, while a privacy cover prevents unexpected peeping.

Granted, that touchscreen is smaller than the panels found on most modern smartphones. And the bezels around it aren’t exactly slender. But if you want a straightforward smart display to usurp your alarm clock, you won’t be disappointed for $55/£50.

Echo Show 5 not quite what you’re looking for? Amazon has also discounted its Echo Dot smart speaker, plus a range of other Alexa devices. Additional deals are also due on other products as the sale begins in earnest.