These Shokz bone conduction earphones are my Prime Big Deals Days fitness tip

Runners, cyclists and other fitness tracking freaks should be first in line for the healthy discounts on Shokz bone conduction earphones available during the Amazon’s Prime Big Deals Days sale.

The clever wireless earphones come in a bunch of different form factors, but all send sounds directly to your inner ear, leaving your ear canals unblocked so you can always hear the outside world. It’s a potentially lifesaving feature – and right now can be had at up to £45 off on Amazon UK. Unfortunately, US shoppers miss out on these offers, but can get the Shokz earbuds for 25% off.

Shokz OpenFit: £45 off

The highlight has to be the best-selling Shokz OpenFit headphones, which are discounted by £45 from £129 to £84. As the name suggests, they’re aimed at pavement pounders and treadmill troublers – but cyclists and other outdoor athletes should also check them out.

Not everyone likes neckband-style headphones, but that doesn’t mean bone conduction is off the table. Shokz has a true wireless alternative that still hangs onto your ears like a limpet, so you don’t have to worry about them falling off while you’re at a full sprint. The OpenFit are sweat resistant, have balanced rubber ear hooks that major on comfort, and can keep the tunes pumping for seven hours at a time.

Add in the compact wireless charging case and you could see a giant 28 hours of playback between trips to a power socket, which makes it ideal for weekends away or endurance training.

Shokz OpenSwim Pro: £34 off

If you’re all about the swimming pool rather than the gym or outdoor exercise, Shokz has you covered with the OpenSwim Pro. For Prime Big Deals Days, they’re £34 off – down to £135 from the regular price of £169. These fully waterproof earphones use the same bone conducting tech, but are IP68 waterproof for submersion down to 2m.

They’ve got 32GB of built-in storage for songs, so you can leave your phone in your locker (these are a solo effort, with no built-in Bluetooth – they’ll only play files saved directly onto its internal memory). Expect nine hours of playback per charge – or longer than any sane person is going to spend swimming lengths.