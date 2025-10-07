Google’s Pixel Tablet is a must-buy for Android users at a discounted $249

Looking for a new top tablet? If you’re in the Android camp, there are plenty of options to pick from. But Google’s latest Pixel Tablet stands out from the crowd, doubling as a smart display with a hub. And the device is more compelling than ever, thanks to this Prime Big Deals Days offer that sees it return to its lowest price.

During the sale, you can bag Google’s Pixel Tablet while its back at its lowest price ever of $249 on Amazon US. That gets you the 128GB model in any available colour. It makes the tablet $150/38% cheaper than its usual $400 price – not too shabby. The 256GB model is also reduced – down by an identical 38% to $309 from $500. Unfortunately, UK shoppers miss out on this deal

The Pixel Tablet comes with the charging dock included. When the tablet is in the dock, Hub Mode is invoked, which basically turns the device into a Google Nest smart display. The Speaker Dock has beefy speakers for showing video content and playing music. There’s also an Apple Home app-style panel for changing your lighting or changing other smart home settings. Chromecast is also built into the tablet, so you can easily play content from your phone on the dock.

Google’s Pixel Tablet packs an 11-inch 2560 x 1600, 500 nit display featuring over 4 million pixels. The tablet runs the Google-designed Tensor G2 chipset (with Titan M2 security chip). This gets paired with 8GB of memory and up to 256GB of storage. The device also boasts up to 12 hours of battery life. You’ll find 8MP cameras on the front and back, three mics, USB-C for charging, and Wi-Fi 6 for speedy browsing. There’s even a fingerprint sensor in the power button.