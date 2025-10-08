Stuff

News

This iPhone-friendly Anker Qi2 charging stand is down to $70 right now

The MagGo Wireless Charging Station 3-in-1 Stand from Anker is now 37% off – down to $70. It can charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods

Got a bunch of devices? Who am I kidding – of course you do. Like most of us here at Stuff, you’ve probably got the latest smartphone, a smartwatch, and a pair of earbuds to go with. I’ve got a whole Apple ecosystem on my night stand. But what happens when it comes to charging all these devices?

This Anker charger is a life-saver. It’s a Qi 2 3-in-1 charger, so can juice up your phone, watch, and buds. It works with any MagSafe-enabled Apple devices. Sorry, Android users. And it’s a sweeter deal than ever in Amazon’s Prime Big Deals Days sale.

Right now, Anker’s MagGo Wireless Charging Station 3-in-1 Stand is 37% off. On Amazon US, that brings the price down from $111 to $70 – a lower price than during the main Prime Day in July earlier this year. Or over on Amazon UK, there is unfortunately no discount, but you can still pick up the charger at its retail price of £90.

If you could grow gadgets, the MagGo Wireless Charging Station 3-in-1 Stand is what I imagine would sprout from a Qi charging pad. Two spindly, sapling-like arms emerge from satisfyingly minimalist base; the larger of the two can refuel your Qi2 or MagSafe-compatible iPhone at a full 15W, while the other is dedicated to your Apple Watch. It has MFW certification, meaning an Apple Watch Series 9 can reach a 48% top-up in just half an hour.

The base can then charge your AirPods or other earbuds with wireless charging support. The rubber coating ensures your gadgets stay on the charging sweet spot instead of slipping around.

Anker sticks a 40W USB-C PD power adapter in the box, which is enough to simultaneously top up all three gadgets at maximum speed. The firm’s ActiveShield tech then monitors temperatures more than 3m times a day to prevent overheating.

