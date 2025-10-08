This Suri electric toothbrush discount is one of the most ethical Amazon Big Deal Day deals around

I never thought I’d get genuinely excited about a toothbrush deal, but here we are. Suri (which stands for Sustainable Rituals) has somehow managed to make brushing your teeth feel like a small act of climate activism.

The Suri 1.0 Sonic Electric Toothbrush is now down to $76 from $95 in the US, and £76 from £95 in the UK for Amazon Big Deal Days.

It’s easy to overlook how wasteful oral care can be. Billions of plastic toothbrushes end up in landfill every year, and most electric versions aren’t much better – sealed batteries, plastic bodies, zero repair options. Suri decided that wasn’t good enough. Its brush heads are made from cornstarch and castor oil, and you can post them back for free recycling when you’re done. Even the packaging is recyclable. It’s a refreshingly guilt-free way to clean your teeth.

I’ve been using one for a while now, and honestly, it’s brilliant. The aluminium body feels far sturdier than the chunky plastic options from Oral-B or Philips, and it’s half the size, so it doesn’t hog space on your sink or in your wash bag.

It comes with a UV cleaning travel case that actually kills bacteria between uses – perfect if you travel a lot or just can’t stand the idea of your toothbrush sitting in a mug collecting germs.

Performance-wise, it’s no slouch either. The sonic motor vibrates 33,000 times a minute, and I find the cleaning performance matching the more well-known brands.

There’s a 2-minute timer, two cleaning modes, and a battery that lasts over 40 days, which means I charge it about once a month.

I also love that Suri will repair your brush if it breaks – a rare promise in a world of built-in obsolescence. And because the company measures, reduces, and offsets its carbon emissions, it’s one of the few products you can buy on Amazon this week without the creeping sense you’re feeding the landfill problem.

If you’re looking for a Prime Big Deal that feels good and does good, this might just be the most ethical one in your basket.

