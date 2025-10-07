This Cricut Maker deal is a Prime Big Deal Day must-buy, especially for crafters

If you’ve ever wanted to get into crafting – or you’re already knee-deep in cardstock and vinyl – this Prime Big Deal Day offer is genuinely unmissable. The Cricut Maker 3 Mega Bundle, usually £740, is now just £250, a massive 66% saving.

This isn’t just the machine, either. The Mega Bundle packs in eight boards, nine vinyls, and six tools, giving you everything you need to start making straight out of the box. To put that into perspective, the Maker 3 Starter Bundle still costs £450 and only includes five vinyls, transfer tape, and one tool – so this deal is genuinely exceptional value.

For those new to the Cricut world, the Maker 3 is a smart cutting machine that can handle over 300 materials, from everyday vinyl and iron-on transfers to more demanding ones like leather, posterboard, and basswood. It’s the ultimate upgrade from scissors or craft knives – a creative powerhouse that cuts with pinpoint precision.

Whether you’re crafting custom clothing, wedding invites, party decorations, or engraved gifts, the Maker 3 can do it all. It also pairs with your home inkjet printer, so you can print and cut full-colour designs – perfect for stickers, labels, and small business branding.

Cricut Maker 3 Mega Bundle | was £740 | now £250 | save 66% at Amazon UK This is the one to grab. The Cricut Maker 3 Mega Bundle gives you the full creative setup – the Maker 3 smart cutting machine plus eight boards, nine vinyls, and six tools. It’s capable of cutting over 300 materials, from paper and vinyl to tougher stuff like leather and basswood. Whether you’re making custom T-shirts, home décor, or intricate cards, this bundle has everything you need to start right away. Buy Now

The Design Space app (free for iOS, Android, Mac, and Windows) makes it easy to design and send projects straight to the machine. You can upload your own artwork or choose from Cricut’s huge library of templates and fonts. If you want even more options, there’s Cricut Access, a paid subscription with over one million images and 100,000 ready-made projects.

The Maker 3 also works with 13 compatible tools, letting it cut, write, score, foil, engrave, and emboss. That means you can whip up delicate crepe paper flowers one day, and deboss a leather wallet the next.

I’ve been using the newer Cricut Maker 4, and it’s one of those gadgets that keeps surprising you. I’ve made birthday cards, vinyl stickers, and personalised clothing, all with professional-looking results. If you enjoy crafting – whether it’s a hobby or the start of a small business – this machine is a brilliant creative companion.

At £250, this Mega Bundle is a rare, genuine deal on a machine that could potentially pay for itself. The Cricut Maker 3 is easily one of the smartest buys this Prime Big Deal Day.

If you’re in the US, the Cricut Maker 3 is also on sale, but the deal isn’t quite as good as the UK. You can get the Cricut Maker 3 & Digital Content Library Bundle for $280, down from $400, saving 30%.

This Cricut Machine bundle comes with a digital library of 30 images. So, when setting up the machine, you will be guided to register, and the digital content will automatically be added to your account