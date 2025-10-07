Amazon’s most powerful Fire TV Stick is back at its lowest-ever price

These days, streaming sticks are a dime a dozen, so which do you go for? More premium options bag you extra features, such as better picture modes. And right now you can get your hands on Amazon’s top-of-the-range Fire TV Stick for less thanks to this steal of a deal in the Prime Big Deals Days sale.

You can get Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max in the US for $40 instead of the usual $60 on Amazon. Over in the UK, you can bag the stick for a slightly better 43% off – down from £70 to £40. This deal doesn’t quite see the device hit a price as low as it did on Black Friday and Prime Day, but it’s only $5/£5 more.

This premium streaming stick – which supports Dolby Vision, Atmos, and HDR10+ – is 40% more powerful than the regular option, according to Amazon, thanks to a new quad-core, 1.8GHz processor and 2GB of RAM. The quicker hardware will start your apps faster, while the Wi-Fi 6 support – courtesy of a latest-gen Mediatek chip – will mean more reliable streaming for those lucky enough to have a Wi-Fi 6 router.

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max comes with the latest-gen Alexa Voice Remote with its four preset buttons so you can get to the apps you want to quickly. Naturally, there’s support for all the usual streaming platforms via the latest-generation Fire TV interface – so Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, BBC iPlayer, BT Sport, Sky News, UKTV Play and others plus Amazon Music, Spotify, and Apple Music. You can also use picture-in-picture to view your smart home devices (such as a Ring doorbell) in the corner of the screen.