The security camera I own is 29% off for Prime Big Deals Days, and I couldn’t recommend it more

If you’re trying to make your house a bit smarter and keep things secure, a smart security camera is a great place to start. I own the Lorex 2K Pan and Tilt Indoor Camera to keep an eye on things inside. While it might not have the catchiest name, I couldn’t recommend it more. And given it’s almost 30% off for the Prime Big Deals Days sale, there’s never been a better time to buy it.

Right now, you can score the Lorex 2K Pan and Tilt Indoor Camera on Amazon US for $57 rather than the usual $80. That’s a pretty solid saving of 29% on such a reliable bit of kit. Those in the UK don’t get access to this deal on Amazon, but can still score some savings when they order directly from the brand.

It’s got the basics nailed with 2K resolution, and all the smart features you need. Local storage is ideal with a pre-installed 64GB microSD card, and there’s a handy privacy mode where the camera physically tucks itself away. I hadn’t seen this feature before and I love it – especially on an indoor camera. Set-up is simple, the app is user-friendly, and manual control over panning and tilting feels slick and intuitive. The live feed is clear with minimal lag and two-way audio works well.

Auto-tracking is still in beta, but the feature manages to follow anything moving at a normal pace. While this camera may be better at manual check-ins, it offers superb bang for your buck. Plus, I love the fact that you don’t need to pay for an extra subscription.

If you’re looking for an outdoor security camera that plays nice, then Lorex’s 4K Battery-Powered Spotlight Camera is also on offer. It offers colour night vision, dual band Wi-Fi, and all of the other smart features Lorex offers. The smart device would normally set you back $150, but its reduced down to $100 for Prime Big Deals Days.