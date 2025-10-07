Bang & Olufsen’s Beolit 20 speaker is the cheapest I’ve seen it all year

In the market for a new portable Bluetooth speaker? You’re likely looking to get the best audio quality you can without spending too much. Bang & Olufsen boasts a sterling reputation for audio quality. And in Amazon’s Prime Big Deals Days sale, you can get one of the brand’s top Bluetooth speakers, the Beolit 20, for a price that’s music to my ears.

Currently, you can pick up B&O’s Beolit 20 Bluetooth speaker with a 29% discount. This brings the price down to £412 rather than the typical £579 – a decent saving of £167 during the Amazon sale. It’s the cheapest I’ve seen this speaker all year, including the main Prime Day event back in July. Unfortunately, US shoppers miss out on this deal.

B&O’s Beolit 20 delivers 30% more battery life than its predecessor, the Beolit 17. It also adds integrated wireless Qi charging and subtle design tweaks. You can even recharge multiple smartphones on the top shelf of the device.

Inside that outer shell, you’ll find a 5.5in long-stroke wideband woofer, three 1.5in full ranges, and two 4in passive bass radiators. These join forces to deliver a 77dB bass capability and 93dB in mid-range loudness. Combine all of that with True360 omnidirectional sound, and you’ve got a speaker capable of filling most rooms with some delectable block rockin’ beats.