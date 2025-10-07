My favourite smart thermostat is now £66 for Prime Big Deals Days

Winter is now upon us, and any remnants of summer sun are pretty much gone now. So you’re probably starting to tinker around with the thermostat to keep things warm. What better time to upgrade your heating system? Tado is a popular choice for smart heating, if somewhat of a new kid on the block.

Adding smarts to your central heating and money-saving features, the Tado system got five out of five stars in our review. I use it in my home as well, and am very pleased with the system. The newer Tado X system is even better, bringing along some much needed updates. Tado products are up for some big savings during Prime Big Deals Days, with the brand’s gear up to 17% off.

The brand’s Wireless Smart Thermostat X is 17% off from £80, down to £66 on Amazon UK. That only gets you the thermostat, which you can use as an add-on to your existing system. If you need to get started, you can bag 15% off the Tado X Starter Kit, which is down to £110. This starter kit offers you full control of your heating from your phone, integration with smart home assistants, and plenty of additional features (more on these later).

And if you’re looking for a more controlled experience, you can nab some accessories at bargain prices as well. The 3-Pack Smart Radiator Thermostat X is down to £146, which is 15% off the RRP of £172. The radiator add-ons help you control specific radiators in your home, for even greater flexibility. That’s enough to make you sweat!

Tado’s smart thermostat kits allow you to control your heating anytime and from anywhere, using the companion app or your favourite home assistant. With smart features like zone controls and geofencing, it really cranks up the heat on your home solution. The clever tech is simple to set up, with easy self-installation within half an hour (we know, we’ve tried). What’s more, Tado reckons it can save you up to 22% on your heating bills.