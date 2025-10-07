Stuff

News

I’m going e-ink with this huge Kindle Scribe discount for Prime Day

There's another great price drop on one of the shopping giant's own Kindle e-readers

Kindle Scribe 2nd gen

Amazon’s latest sale is now live, and there are plenty of deals for you to sink your teeth into. I’ve spotted a fantastic price drop on one of the shopping giant’s best e-readers – the Kindle Scribe. It’s Amazon’s e-ink tablet, which makes it sort of like a cross between a Kindle and an iPad.

If you want to take things to the next level with some hand-drawn annotations, note-taking, and doodling, the Kindle Scribe is perfect. We gave it a decent three stars out of five in our review.

On Amazon US, the newest Kindle Scribe has pretty decent discount of 24% – bringing the e-ink tablet down from $450 to $340. UK shoppers can score a slightly better discount of 29%, with the Scribe down from £380 to £270. It’s not quite as good of a deal as we saw during Prime Day, but it still saves you a decent chunk of money. Better yet, this deal actually makes the newer model cheaper than the 2022 version, which is not currently reduced.

This Kindle Scribe offers a high-definition 10.2-inch, 300ppi display. It’s an illuminated e-ink screen, as large as most tablets on the market (and bigger than other Kindles). That makes the device perfect for jotting down quick notes or scribbling annotations. Amazon reckons it feels just like writing on paper, but I’m not quite convinced on that one. The newer model comes with a redesigned display, where the highlight is uniform borders. It’s also slightly faster and has a more premium body.

Whether you’re an avid reader yourself or there’s an important bookworm in your life, if you’re in the market for a new e-reader, don’t miss these amazing deals.

