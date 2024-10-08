GoPro is an ideal action cam entry point with this Prime Big Deal Days discount

Whether you’re into extreme sports or simply want a first person view for vlogging, there’s never been a better time to pick up a GoPro Hero 10 Black. This rugged recorder is now available at its lowest price ever, thanks to Amazon’s Prime Big Deals Days discounts.

After some adventurous testing, we gave the GoPro Hero 10 a five-star review at launch back in 2021. Its form factor remained as pocket-friendly as previous efforts, but a beefier processor helped make its touchscreen interface responsive and lag-free, while an improved app made creative editing easier.

Sure, GoPro has come out with a few new generations of Hero since then, but the 10 Black is still able to shoot brilliantly crisp 5.3K footage at up to 60fps. Slow-mo fans can also capture 4K video at a silky smooth 120fps. Add enhanced horizon-levelling and HyperSmooth 4.0 into the mix and the Hero 10 Black is still a great choice for budding filmmakers or social media stars.

The Hero 10 Black plays nicely with GoPro’s extensive selection of accessories and mods, too.

Prices had already dropped a fair bit from launch: when we tested it, the Hero 10 Black would set you back £379 if you had a GoPro Subscription, while those without a membership were expected to shell out £100 more. Before the latest Prime Day sales kicked off, it was retailing for around £250. But for the next few days, GoPro is offering the Hero 10 Black through Amazon for just £199.

At the time of writing, the latest Hero 13 Black costs a considerable £360; the Hero 12 Black £284; and the Hero 11 Black £275. That makes this one of the most affordable ways into the GoPro ecosystem. It’s also cheaper than any of DJI’s recent Osmo Action cameras, making this the best action cam bargain going right now.