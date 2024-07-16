My top four smartwatch and fitness tracker deals on Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is an eagerly awaited event for tech enthusiasts, and this year is no exception with outstanding deals on top smartwatches and fitness trackers. I’ve found the very best offers on wearable tech, including the Apple Watch SE 2nd Generation, Google Pixel Watch 2, Fitbit Inspire 3, and Amazfit GTR Mini.

Each of these devices stands out in its category, so whether you’re a fitness enthusiast, a smartphone addict, or someone looking to upgrade their wearable tech, these deals are not to be missed.

The Apple Watch SE 2nd Generation offers a wide range of features, including heart rate monitoring, fall detection, and seamless integration with the Apple ecosystem. Its sleek design and variety of customisation options make it a versatile choice for users of all ages. On Prime Day 2024, this watch becomes even more attractive with a 12% discount, taking the price down to just £192. This makes it a perfect time to invest in one of the best smartwatches around.

If you have an Android smartphone, Google’s Pixel Watch 2 is another exceptional deal to watch out for. We rate this smartwatch for its intuitive interface, impressive battery life, and comprehensive health-tracking capabilities. It boasts advanced features such as ECG monitoring, built-in GPS, and a sleek, modern and compact design. The Prime Day discount on the Pixel Watch 2 offers a fantastic opportunity to experience Google’s latest wearable tech, with a 29% discount that brings the price down to £249.

For those seeking a dedicated fitness tracker, the Fitbit Inspire 3 and Amazfit GTR Mini are two top-tier options available at unbeatable prices. The Fitbit Inspire 3 is known for its simplicity, reliability, and robust suite of fitness tracking features, including sleep analysis and continuous heart rate monitoring. Meanwhile, the Amazfit GTR Mini offers a blend of smartwatch and fitness tracker features, with a stylish design, long battery life, and comprehensive health tracking capabilities.

Both of these devices are perfect for individuals looking to enhance their fitness journey without breaking the bank, with the Amazfit GTR Mini coming in at £99 (a saving of 24%) and the Fitbit Inspire 3 discounted to £65 (also saving 24%).

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) | was £219 | now £192 | save 12% at Amazon The Apple Watch SE has all the essentials to help you be motivated and active, keep connected, track your health and stay safe. The Smart Stack and redesigned apps in watchOS 10 help you see more information at a glance, and, with features like Crash Detection and enhanced workout metrics, the Apple Watch SE is the best value Apple Watch ever.

Google Pixel Watch 2 | was £349 | now £249 | save £100 at Amazon The Google Pixel Watch 2 is a very capable smartwatch with a bunch of new sensors bringing a firm fitness focus. A newer, more efficient CPU ensures it runs smoothly at all times, and nothing else can match its minimalist styling.

Fitbit Inspire 3 | was £85 | now £65 | save £20 at Amazon The Fitbit Inspire 3 isn't necessarily a groundbreaking piece of technology, but it is Fitbit's most affordable entry into the world of fitness and health tracking. It's a great sleep tracker, features a great colour display, and has the best battery life on any Fitbit.

Amazfit GTR Mini | was £130 | now £99 | save 24% at Amazon The Amazfit GTR Mini is a fitness tracker in smartwatch clothing. At a super-slim 9.25mm and lightweight 24.6g, the GTR Mini smartwatch not only looks compact but is also very comfortable to wear. It has 120+ sports modes, 24/7 heart rate, SpO₂ and stress monitoring, as well as an impressive 14 day battery life.

