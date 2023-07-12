Shutterbugs can save big on this Panasonic Lumix S5 II Prime Day deal
Full-frame system camera and kit lens get a large discount
We reckon Panasonic’s mirrorless system cameras are some of the best in the biz, and the Lumix S5 II sits near the very top of the pile. An all-new hybrid autofocus system, boosted in-body stabilisation and a 24.2MP full-frame sensor help it compete with big hitters from Sony, Canon, Nikon and the rest – and now it’s deeply discounted for Prime Day.
The Lumix S5 II usually retails for £2200 with a 50mm f/1.8 kit lens, but can be had for £1800 during Prime Day – an 18% discount, and effectively means you’re getting the lens for free compared to the usual body-only price.
That’s a very competitive price for a full-frame CSC, especially one that’s as adept at video recording as it is at stills shooting. It’ll do 10-bit video at 6K resolution with H.265 compression, V-Log and HLG picture profiles for later colour grading, and multiple aspect ratios for various social media platforms. You can expect lively colours and ample detail from straight-from-camera JPEG stills, too. In our five star review we called the Panasonic Lumix S5 II “A treat for videographers, photographers and everyone in between”.
Film-makers will also want to consider the Lumix GH6, Panasonic’s other killer Prime Day deal. This CSC uses a micro four thirds sensor, so zoom lenses will deliver more effective magnification compared to a full-frame snapper, and has access to the firm’s extensive lens line-up. It’ll shoot 4K footage at 120fps, in industry standard formats like Apple ProRes.
We’ve got our eyes on the version with a 12-60mm lens, which would usually set you back £2200 at full retail price. During Prime Day, you’ll only have to pay £1600 – a 27% saving.
Over at Amazon US the discount isn’t quite so steep, but you can still save a healthy 18% over the $2800 list price – it’s available for $2298 with the 12-60mm lens.
