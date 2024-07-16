Bowers and Wilkins’ awesome headphones are my Prime Day audio picks

When it comes to noise cancelling headphones that deliver both epic audio and top-tier styling, few do it as well as Bowers & Wilkins. The British audio firm isn’t exactly known for its bargain basement pricing, though. Not for 363 days of the year, anyway – but during this year’s Prime Day sales, you can pick up its two best pairs at a significant discount.

The flagship PX8 usually costs £599 on Amazon UK, but can currently be had for £474 – a 21% discount. Over at Amazon US, the $699 retail price has been slashed to $529 – that’s a 24% reduction. The slightly more mainstream PX7 S2e launched at £379 in the UK, but is available for just £275 during Prime Day – that’s 28% off. On Amazon US, the one-time $400 headphones are on sale for just $259 – a significant 35% discount.

The PX8 is as good as it gets from Bowers’ wireless headphone range, with cast aluminium ear cup arms elevating it above the already superb PX7 S2. The black, burgundy and tan versions are discounted in the UK, while the black and tan models get reductions in the US. All of ’em are lookers, but the beauty goes more than skin deep. Carbon dome drivers provide greater precision and cleaner frequency response than the PX7, and the tuning advances made here would go on to influence the Px7 S2e.

In my four star review, I said the Bowers & Wilkins PX8 were “absolutely a step up from the PX7 S2 on the materials front, and also have the edge sonically”. I use mine almost every day.

The Px7 S2e, meanwhile, are available in anthracite black and forest green colours in the UK; if you’re in the US, cloud grey and ocean blue are also in the mix.

AptX Adaptive Bluetooth, battery life good for 30 hours of listening, and very effective noise cancelling make them a fantastic choice for all-day listening and frequent travel. As you’d expect there’s a passthrough mode, so you can let outside noise in when you want to. These headphones also support connectivity to two devices simultaneously – ideal if you’re listening to music on your phone but you want them connected to your laptop for Teams or Zoom calls.

