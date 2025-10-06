This $100 Amazon Fire TV deserves a spot in your living room

With top TV prices typically sky-high, grabbing a new box for your wall can be intimidating. Luckily, Amazon’s Prime Big Deals Days sale includes a few TV deals – but perhaps none quite as good as this one. You can get a Fire TV (an actual telly, not the streaming stick) for record low prices.

It’s a deal that means you can grab Amazon’s 32-inch HD TV for just $110. That’s discounted from the regular price of $150, which is a 20% saving. Already a steal of a TV, it’s unmissable at $110. Over in the UK, you can nab the 32-inch model for £170 in a 32% discount from the regular price of £250. The deal is available on the 2-series TV, the more affordable of Amazon’s models.

While the 2-series has received the largest discount, there are actually deals to be found across all of Amazon’s TV models. It’s worth noting, though, that the size of the discount varies across all models. The series-2 is an HD 720p resolution display, with support for HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Audio. You can use the Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote to find your favourite content, get sports updates, control smart home devices and more.

Other Amazon TV deals

If you’re looking for something a little fancier, the series-4 Fire TV has also received a discount, with the 50-inch 4-series now priced at $220 – down from $330, saving 33%.

With the 4-series Amazon Fire TV, you’ll be getting a 4K UHD telly. It supports 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus, so you’ll get support for most formats. Pioneer actually manufactures the display, so you’re getting the brand’s reputation for displays. Expect a decent picture, but there are better 4K TVs on the market. At such a low price, Amazon’s offering certainly wins on bang for buck.

The remote has Alexa built-in, so you’ll be able to quickly access the smart assistant. It’s similar to the Fire TV Stick remote, but with some extra shortcut buttons for popular streaming services. The software is also similar to that of the streaming sticks, so should feel fairly familiar.

Finally, if you’re looking to save on Amazon’s flagship television, then there are also discounts to be found on the Fire TV Omni.

The Omni QLED is also capable of HLG, HDR10+ and HDR10+ Adaptive HDR, plus it supports Dolby Vision IQ, too. The Omni QLED boasts far-field Alexa – so you don’t need to use it alongside another Alexa device or Alexa remote, you can just talk to command your TV – plus adaptive brightness thanks to an ambient light sensor. It’s essentially a big Echo Show, complete with Alexa widgets to show you things like your calendar or the weather outside.

These are excellent savings if you’re in the market for a new television, and likely won’t be this low again until Black Friday.

Read more: The best 4K TVs reviewed and rated