Our Prime Day picks: what the Stuff team is buying from Amazon US

I know what you’re thinking: “Not another sale.” There are so many savings events throughout the year now, we wouldn’t blame you for getting tired of them. But they do always bring up some rather good deals on the latest tech. And we’re not just saying that, we buy the stuff too. Including in this year’s Prime Big Deal Days sale.

Have you ever wondered what Stuff’s team of tech experts are buying? Well, this article is for you, as we’ll be telling you exactly what we’d pick up in Amazon’s Big Deal Days event.

We present a varied selection, from smartphones to TVs, and headphones to smart doorbells. So, if you have some cash burning a hole in your pocket, here is some inspiration on what to buy in the sale.

Dan Grabham: Beats Studio Pro

I think my pick of the Prime sales has to be the Beats Studio Pro – the noise-cancelling isn’t the very best but being from Apple they’ve got the same tech as the best AirPods inside and they’re also capable of lossless audio over USB-C. 40 hours of battery life isn’t bad, either, and they fold up nice and compact. They’re down to $170 for Prime Big Deal Days, which is half price.

If you want something cheaper, the Beats Solo 4 – new this year – are even more of a steal at $100, again half price. They don’t have noise cancelling but are great for everyday use and an ideal pick for kids.

The Beats Fit Pro are consistently some of the best workout headphones we’ve looked at. Again they’ve got all the AirPods tech inside as well as noise cancelling, and they’re sweat and water-resistant. Also, great value at $150.

Spencer Hart: Breville Barista Express

I’ve been wanting to get a coffee maker for a while now, not for myself, but so I can make hot drinks for my house guests. The Breville Barista Express is ideal for impressing visitors. Now priced at $549.95 for Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days, you save 27% off the list price of $749.95!

Its integrated grinder ensures fresh beans are ground perfectly on demand, while the precise water pressure and temperature control guarantee a balanced, flavorful espresso every time. Whether your guests prefer espresso, lattes, or cappuccinos, the steam wand allows you to hand-texture milk for that professional touch. With its quick brewing capabilities, you can go from beans to espresso in under a minute, making it perfect for spontaneous coffee moments.

Connor Jewiss: AirPods Pro 2

Yes, I’ve already got a set of AirPods Pro 2 – but these aren’t for me! My fiancée has been using the 1st-gen Pros for a while now, and refuses to upgrade. Yet every time I use the swiping controls on mine, she’s always impressed. So I’m making the executive decision to order her a set of AirPods Pro 2 while they’re at their lowest price since launch: down to $169 from $249 (an $80 discount).

We awarded them a perfect five stars in our Apple AirPods review, noting that the second-gens are a “compelling upgrade” from the first edition Pros. They’re great noise cancellation and versatility, while packing convenient features – all of which saw improvements in the second-generation. Active noise cancellation saw a step-up, with refined cancellation and new mics. Transparency Mode also got revamped, with an adaptive version that’ll switch on and off depending on your environment. Plus a new case brings a lanyard attachment, speaker, and Find My support. All of that’s on top of a set of wireless buds that already sound great.

Elsewhere, there are some excellent options of smart security cameras discount for Prime Big Deal Days. Lorex’s 5MP Indoor/Outdoor camera is a great pick as it’s 50% off – down from $100 to $50. It offers exceptional video quality, Smart Motion Detection, two-way communication, a weatherproof design, and no subscription. Or, Reolink’s Argus 4 Pro is another great option – down from $220 to $140. It’s a 4K camera uses two lenses for a wider field of view, it offers excellent night vision, and is super power efficient thanks to the included solar panel.