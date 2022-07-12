Fitbit Versa 3 drops to lowest price ever in unmissable Prime Day deal

Looking for a new fitness smartwatch to help you get or stay in shape this summer? Then look no further than this amazing deal on the Fitbit Versa 3.

Over at Amazon UK, the Prime Day 2022 sales are in full flow and you can currently save over £80 on the Fitbit Versa 3 – a huge 40% price slash that sees it drop to its lowest price ever at the retailer! That’s right, we price tracked it and there’s never been a better deal on this smartwatch.

The Versa 3 is now down to just £119 in all four colour options and you get a free six month Fitbit Premium membership thrown in for good measure, so don’t delay and grab this offer while you can.

Regularly priced at £200, the Versa 3 is one of of the best Fitbit watches for active all-rounders. The addition of GPS means it can track your location and distance data in real-time, while there’s also SpO2, heart rate and 24/7 activity monitoring. It’s got a quality 1.58in AMOLED display that’s bigger and better than ever, while battery life is solid at around six days.

It’s even got a built-in voice assistant in Amazon’s Alexa that can help you with all manner of things, from setting a reminder to go for a run to helping you control smart home appliances.

Don’t just take our word for it. Over 34,000 people have reviewed it at Amazon UK and it earns a nearly perfect 4.5/5 star score at the online mega mart based on buyer feedback.

All in all, it’s a great package and now it’s better value than ever, so get the Fitbit Versa 3 at its lowest Amazon UK price ever today while supplies last.

For even more awesome offers on top home tech and more, check out of complete guide to the best Amazon Prime Day UK deals.