This iPad competitor is half off for Amazon’s Big Deal Days sale

Most people still consider an iPad to be the best tablet you can buy. But, Apple’s slates certainly aren’t easy on the wallet. Android tablets are often a lot cheaper, and can do most of the same stuff.

Take the Honor Pad 8, for example. It’s a decent Android tablet that looks pretty similar to an iPad. It can do almost anything you’d want it to, and we scored it four stars out of five in our review. Usually priced at £270, it’s now even cheaper in Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale.

For Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale, the Honor Pad 8 is down to £141 instead of the regular £270 price. That’s a saving of 48% – more or less half price on this iPad competitor.

It’s a svelte slate with a large 12in screen. At a barely-there 6.9mm the Pad 8 is especially thin for a value-minded tablet. It weighs in at just 520g, and has screen bezels that are even skinnier than an iPad Pro‘s. It comes in a single colour, the intriguingly-named Blue Hour. The rear camera bump holds a 5MP snapper, and it matched on pixel count by the front-facing selfie cam.

The display itself is a 2000×1200 LCD, with 10bit colour support. A 10:6 aspect ratio means smaller black bars when watching TV-friendly 16:9 videos. It’s backed up by an impressive array of eight speakers, with DTS:X certification, meaning it can pump out tunes with impressive clarity and volume for a budget device.

Inside, power comes from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 CPU, putting it somewhere between entry-level and mid-range territory. It’s paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while a 7250mAh battery is tasked with keeping the lights on. It manages 22W wired charging, too. It runs Android 12, with Honor’s MagicUI 6.1 skin sitting on top. You get cross-device collaboration between your phone and tablet, as well as multi-window viewing for up to four apps at once.

