CES 2018: the hottest stuff from the world’s biggest tech show

It’s that time of year again: CES. The world's biggest tech trade show, or a tech journalist's worst nightmare.
But you don't care about the long, sleepless nights in Las Vegas hotel rooms, running purely on terrible coffee and whatever scrounged canapés were left out at the last press conference. All you want are the announcements - a sneak peek at the biggest gadgets of 2018, months before they go on sale.
Whether you're after a new TV, smartphone, camera or that next cool piece of wearable tech, it'll be at CES. Think of it as the tech fuel to the shiny fire that burns for the rest of the year.
What’s in store this time around? Well, as ever, CES 2018 should see its fair share of big reveals, in-the-flesh demos of kit we've been hearing about for months already, and of course a handful of surprises. Here are the things most whetting our gadget appetite at CES.
Smartphones
Samsung Galaxy A8
Want the best bits of Samsung's ace Galaxy S8, but without spending a huge wedge of cash to get them? The Galaxy A8 should fit the bill. It doesn't have a curved screen that bends around the sides, but the bezels stay pretty skinny, and the hardware is still top notch. There's even a second camera up front for some bokeh blurring selfies.
OnePlus 5T Sandstone White
OK, it arrived before CES actually kicked off, but we love it, so we're sticking it in here anyway. OnePlus has released a limited edition Sandstone White 5T, complete with grippy, textured rear that should help you keep it in your mitts - no cracked screens here, thank you very much. It's on sale now, and we've already reviewed it - see our in-the-flesh snaps and first impressions right here.
Nokia 6 (2018)
Technically not a CES debut - or at least, not yet. HMD Global revealed a new Nokia 6 for 2018 in China a week before the show began, so we’re fully expecting an American debut this week. It’s shaping up to be a great budget phone, too, with an uprated Snapdragon 630 processor, slicker design and (hopefully) the same great price as last year’s model.
Wearable tech
Garmin Vivofit 4
If you’re the kind of healthy eating, super-fit exercise machine that lasts longer than your fitness tracker does, it might be time to strap Garmin’s Vivofit 4 to your wrist. It’s got the juice to last an entire calendar year on a single battery, meaning it’ll keep going long after you’ve called it a day and hung up your running shoes.
TV & HOME CINEMA
Samsung NW700 soundbar
If soundbars wore dresses, Samsung’s NW700 would wear a size zero. It’s s super-skinny bar meant to be mounted on your wall, matching your already slim TV. That doesn’t leave a lot of room for speakers, but Samsung reckons it can still give your movies and games a big boost over using your telly’s built-in sound.
LG HU80KA projector
A 4K, HDR projector that doesn't take up as much space as your sofa? LG's HU80KA is good for a 150 inch screen, but takes up less floor space than a waste paper basket. It's designed to be luggable, so you can wheel it out for movie night then hide it away again once the popcorn has been polished off.
Panasonic FZ950 OLED TV
Hollywood-approved colour correction is Panasonic's latest attempt to win the coveted "best OLED TV" crown, giving the FZ950 OLED TV image processing that can change colour profiles on the fly, instead of just when you first hit play on a Blu-ray disc. HDR10+ support and a Technics-tuned soundbar look pretty promising, too.
VIRTUAL REALITY & AUGMENTED REALITY
ACE Eyewear
If you dig the idea of Snapchat spectacles, but aren't really down with the kids enough to pull a pair off, maybe some ACE eyewear will be a better buy. They can take 8MP still pics, record HD video, or live stream to any social network - not just one that's aimed at pre-teens.
Laptops & computers
Dell XPS 13
If The Last Jedi has you yearning to leave the dark side for something a little lighter, the 4th gen XPS 13 should fit the bill. It swaps the silver and carbon fibre of Dell’s superb ultra-portable for rose gold and white, with a world’s first glass fibre construction keeping those colours sparkling. The seriously skinny bezel Infinity Display makes a return, too, only now those edges are slimmer than ever.
Lenovo Thinkpad X
Any Thinkpad feels like a blast from the past - even one with a 360° hinge for flipping from laptop to tablet and back again whenever you like. The Thinkpad X is that, and more. USB-C fast charging and an 8th-gen Intel Core processor are present and correct, as they should be on every 2018 laptop, and you can doodle on the touchscreen with Lenovo’s active pen stylus, too.
Acer Swift 7
A laptop so thin you could practically shave with it. The freshly updated Swift 7 doesn't have the latest or greatest parts, making do with a 7th gen Intel CPU, but when it's a barely-there 8.98mm thick, being a little down on power doesn't matter all that much - it'll slip into the skinniest of man bags for carrying between meetings. Read the full Acer Swift 7 hands-on review here.
Acer Nitro 5 (2018 edition)
Holy dynamic duo, Batman! Acer has bundled AMD's Ryzen CPU and Radeon graphics into one surprisingly affordable gaming laptop, which looks pretty much perfect for a spot of Rocket League or Overwatch, without squinting at low-res textures. Read the full Acer Nitro 5 hands-on review here.
Hi-Fi & Audio
LG Thinq speaker
A smart home isn’t very smart if your gadgets don’t actually talk to each other. Light bulbs and thermostats are easy enough, but what about washing machines, microwaves and dishwashers? That’s the idea with LG’s Thinq range of white goods - they’ll all work with voice commands through the Thinq speaker. It should sound pretty decent too, and a helping hand from Google means it’ll do all the usual Google Assistant cleverness as well.
CAMERAS
DJI Osmo Mobile 2
Shooting silky smooth videos on your phone used to cost a fortune, but DJI just slashed the cost for would-be smartphone Spielbergs. The Osmo Mobile 2 is half the price of the original, with simpler controls, a built-in battery (no hot-swapping this time around) and a new nylon construction that should make it a bit easier to lug around, too.
AUTOMOTIVE
Byton Concept electric SUV
Here's a first - a car with a screen that's probably larger than the TV sitting in your front room. Chinese car co Byton might not be a household name, but with the man behind the amazing BMW i8 at the helm, there's every chance the Byton Concept electric SUV with a giant 40in touchscreen for a dashboard will actually make it into production.
Smart home
Hive View
Combine a GoPro with a guard dog and you've got a good idea what makes the Hive View security camera so special. Pop one off its mount and it'll record for up to 90 minutes, letting you keep an eye on something special until you're back in the room. Person detection means shadows and sunlight won't bombard your phone with alerts, too.
BEST OF THE REST
Pitta drone
No, this isn't a quadcoptor built to deliver delicious Greek flatbreads through the air - the Pitta drone a whole lot more flexible. Dock it and it's a security camera, hold it as an action cam, or hook up some rotors and record from the air, complete with advanced features like auto-follow and one-touch flying.