Jabra's Elite 65t brings Alexa to your earbuds

Apple's AirPods are, like, so last year. CES 2018 has brought with it a procession of wireless ‘buds, but our favourites so far are the Jabra Elite 65t ($170, due mid-January). First of all, they boast Amazon Alexa integration, so you can turn your heating up, get your daily briefing or ask for Star Wars trivia even if you're without an Amazon Echo device. Then there’s the excellent battery life of five hours, plus two full recharges from the case. Finally, there’s that price — $170 — which should mean they end up the same price as the Apple AirPods (or maybe even a bit cheaper) when they launch in the UK in mid-January.