The Nitro 5 is Acer’s first all-AMD gaming machine, with a Ryzen CPU and Radeon graphics - a combination that helps keep the price down, but one that can still cope with most games.

OK, it might struggle with The Witcher III once you’ve turned all the details up to full, but it’s perfectly suited to a spot of PUBG action. At 1080p, most games should be playable at either medium or high detail settings.

Not that Acer had anything installed on the demo unit in order to prove it - apparently it was a pre-production sample that didn’t have the right drivers, so gaming was off the menu. That means we can only go by benchmark results, rather than seeing for ourselves, but on paper, there’s not much else around for the money that can keep up in games.

On the desktop, at least, the Ryzen CPU will cope with just about any day-to-day job, and the multi-core setup means more intense tasks like video editing or streaming should be fine, too. You can spec it with up to 32GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. More affordable models will arrive with 8GB of RAM, but that’s still plenty for most games.

It’s a gaming laptop, of course, so battery life isn’t going to be outstanding, but the Nitro 5 should still manage a few hours away from the mains.