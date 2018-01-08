Panasonic's Lumix GH5S is the world’s most powerful 4K camera

Wanna shoot a movie without the backing of a Hollywood studio? There’s no better camera than Panasonic’s new Lumix GH5S. The successor to last year’s awe-inspiring GH5 has upgraded its Ultra HD recording repertoire further still to support Cinema 4K footage at 60p with HDR, a 10-bit color gamut and unlimited video recording. Supporting these impressive capabilities is a high sensitivity 10.2MP sensor with Dual-Native ISO for high sensitivity shooting in low light that won’t see your footage lathered in ghastly noise. Basically, GH5S is the most advanced video camera on the planet for both amateur filmmakers and aspiring pros. If you fancy nurturing your inner Scorsese it’s out on 15th January for £2199.99.