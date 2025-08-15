TAG Heuer’s new Aquaracer Solargraph is perfect for NATO fans

TAG Heuer is doubling down on its e-commerce game with two online-only watches, and one of them looks tailor-made for anyone who loves a good NATO strap.

Meet the TAG Heuer Aquaracer Professional 200 Solargraph – a titanium-cased, solar-powered adventurer that’s as tough as it is stylish.

The Aquaracer line has been TAG Heuer’s go-anywhere, do-anything collection since 1978, when Jack Heuer’s Reference 844 set a new benchmark for sports watches you could wear on land or at sea. The modern Aquaracer name debuted in 2004, featuring six key traits: a unidirectional rotating bezel, screw-down crown, robust water resistance, luminous markers, sapphire crystal, and a double-safety clasp.

In short, a watch that could take a beating and still look the part.

The Solargraph series took that rugged formula and added a clever twist – a solar-powered movement. No more worrying about battery swaps or winding. Instead, light (natural or artificial) keeps it running.

Now, the new 40mm Professional 200 Solargraph raises the exclusivity bar with a full-grade 2 sandblasted titanium case. That means it’s feather-light on the wrist.

The anthracite dial, with vertical brushing and icy polar-blue accents, channels the feel of frozen landscapes.

Inside, TAG’s Calibre TH50-00 Solargraph movement drinks in the light, reaching full charge in just 40 hours. Once topped up, it’ll run for up to 10 months in darkness, with the battery designed to last over 15 years.

But the detail that’ll grab NATO-strap fans? The included custom grey textile strap with matching polar-blue stitching. It gives the watch a more tactical, field-ready look than the usual bracelet, while keeping things comfortable for all-day wear.

Available only through TAG Heuer’s online boutique, the Aquaracer Professional 200 Solargraph is priced at $3200 in the US and £2750 in the UK.

TAG Heuer isn’t stopping there, though. The brand is also rolling out an online-exclusive TAG Heuer Carrera Date, complete with a flash of the signature orange that’s become a hallmark of its web-only releases.

The Carrera is a cornerstone of TAG Heuer’s history. Born in the 1960s, it was Jack Heuer’s answer to the challenge of making a racing-inspired watch with perfect legibility.

This 39mm Carrera Date keeps that DNA intact but adds a modern sport-luxury twist. Its black “azurage” dial adds subtle texture, while rhodium-plated hands and Super-LumiNova indexes keep things readable at a glance. A date window at 6 o’clock maintains the Carrera’s trademark balance, and the see-through caseback offers a peek at the automatic movement.

The strap is another talking point – black perforated calfskin leather with a bold orange lining, fastened with a steel folding clasp.

The 39mm Carrera Date is available now, priced at $3300 in the US and £2850 in the UK.

