This eye-catching Bluetooth speaker adds a light show to your playlists

If you own a Philips Ambilight TV you might have found yourself wishing more of your gadgets had the tech built in – and the Pure Classic Aura does a pretty convincing impression of it.

This portable Bluetooth speaker offers a choice of 10 different light patterns to accompany your tunes. You can pick Disco Beat if you want the light to synchronise to your Ibiza anthems; Calm Ocean if you’re into your soothing whale music; or Energetic Fire to relive the eyebrow-singeing pyro from that recent Slayer gig (it’s also rated IPX2 so it should survive a splash if somebody gets confused and thinks it’s burst into flames).

From a sound-pushing perspective it has 40 watts to work with, plus three equaliser options to tailor its sonics to your liking. Connectivity comes in the form of Bluetooth 5.3, but there’s also an aux input and a USB-C socket for charging your phone. That will eat into the 30-hour battery life, as will using the lighting, but it can be turned off if you’d prefer.

The Pure Classic Aura comes in two colours – walnut with a black grille and buttons, or oak with white – and both come with a handle on top to make carting it around easier.

You can pick one up from Pure right now for £120.