B&O’s latest gadget is a box that adds music streaming to your old speakers

If you’re in to your music, chances are you’ve got a set of top speakers at home. They may not be the latest. In fact, that might be why you love them. And you’ve got everything set up just right, so you don’t want to replace them. Trust me, it’s more common than you think. But if you’re looking to smarten up your existing speakers, this B&O streaming box might be for you. The Beosound Core lets you add music streaming smarts to your existing speakers, without changing anything else.

B&O’s new box promises to breathe new life into your decades-old speakers by catapulting them into the streaming era. Yes, you heard that right. The little box comes equipped with the Mozart streaming module, which lets you stream music to the device rather than your speakers. It plays best with B&O speakers, but you can hook it up to others, too. Designed with the Cradle-to-Cradle philosophy in mind, the Beoconnect Core is a commitment to sustainability. It allows for easy upgrades and long-term serviceability, including a replaceable streaming module.

Connectivity is the name of the game with the Beoconnect Core. It’s decked out with options for every conceivable setup, including Powerlink and USB for the audiophile favourites, the Beolab 50 and 90 speakers, and line-in for your vintage turntable or other audio sources. Want to elevate your TV sound to B&O levels? HDMI eARC has got you covered for that cinematic sound quality.

And because B&O wouldn’t be B&O without a serious nod to design, the Beoconnect Core sports a sleek, pearl-blasted aluminium chassis that’s as functional as it is beautiful, designed to dissipate heat and ensure antenna transparency. It’s compact enough to slip into any room decor, and for the Beosound Shape owners, there’s even a special bracket to seamlessly integrate the Core into your setup.

Fancy adding smarts to your speakers? The Beoconnect Core will set you back $1150/£999/€1099. It’s available from Bang & Olufsen directly and other selected retailers.

