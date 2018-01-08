LG’s 2018 OLED TVs are pretty fly with AI

So you're already the TV industry's go-to for all things OLED, and you've got a telly so skinny it almost turns invisible when you look at it side-on. Where do you go from there? If you're LG, you turn your attention to software and artificial intelligence. This year's crop of LG OLEDs have been re-branded AI OLED, with a new version of WebOS adding voice controls and AI learning that can search for content or control your other smart home tech. That's right: you'll be able to ask your TV to turn on the microwave to start popping the popcorn, in time for movie night. The ultra-thin, 65in and 77in Wallpaper OLEDs lead the charge, complete with Dolby Atmos-certified soundbar, while the more mainstream A8 using a glass stand to create the impression of a floating panel. All the usual HDR standards are present and correct, including Dolby Vision and LG's own hybrid log gamma algorithms, and 120Hz high frame rate streaming will be a thing once Netflix and Amazon actually start producing HDR content. The new models should start rolling out in the Spring, so there's plenty of time to pick one up ahead of the 2018 World Cup.