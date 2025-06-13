This power station is barely bigger than a football but can charge your laptop 48 times

We’ve started to see some pretty huge power stations that can be used as back-up home generators or power your camping trip. But Jackery’s latest release is pretty impressive. It’s barely bigger than a football, but can somehow squeeze out enough power to keep your fridge running for up to 2 days. Or charge your laptop 48 times. That’s some serious power!

Despite packing a frankly ludicrous 3072 Wh of capacity and a 3600 W output, it only weighs 27kg. That’s about the same as a suitcase you’d drag through the airport. Except this power station can keep your home powered during a storm or run your kettle in the middle of nowhere. It’s 35% more compact than Jackery’s previous model and yet 20% more powerful.

It’s got eight output ports for good measure, including 3 full power sockets. That’s enough to run your grill, your air con, your tools, and probably your kettle too. And if you’re the sort who likes to count charge cycles (you’re out there), this one offers 4000+ with a LiFePO4 battery that might just outlive your car. Jackery shoved clever CTB tech in there, lifted straight from electric cars, to make this battery tougher and more compact.

The safety features are almost paranoid, but in a reassuring way. Jackery’s ChargeShield 2.0 monitors just about everything, and the app lets you do the usual smart stuff. You can schedule charges during off-peak times, track your solar savings, and flex about your CO₂ reductions. The Explorer 3000 v2 can fully juice itself from the wall in just 1.8 hours, or even faster when paired with the SolarSaga panel.

Speaking of which, it can also serve as a back-up generator in your home, switching over in 20 milliseconds, to keep critical devices humming along during outages. You don’t need to worry about it slowly dying in the garage between uses. Jackery reckons it can hold 95% of its charge after a year on standby.

The Jackery Explorer 3000 v2 is available for $2499/£2299 through Jackery’s official online store. If you’re quick, you can get an early price of £1899 in the UK. There’s also a bundle with the SolarSaga 200W panel for £2199 (there’s no US option here), which also includes a car charging cable and a carrying bag.