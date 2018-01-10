The Yuneec HD Racer is a speedy drone that won't break the bank
Got an eye for competition? This could be your perfect first racing drone
CES has brought us some appealing and affordable flying drones, but while the sub-£100 Ryze Tello is designed for casual flying and camera shenanigans, Yuneec's new HD Racer is all about speed. Built for racing with a first-person perspective, the HD Racer might be the perfect starter drone for those looking to compete in high-flying sprints. The six-minute battery life might not sound like much, but that's common in the racing end of the drone pool – and the HD Racer can also shoot 1080p video at 60 frames per second, plus it has a low-latency first-person video feed that lets you take command of the action. It's also beginner-friendly, with an approachable price to match: £159.99. The HD Racer will take flight by the end of April.
Tech toys