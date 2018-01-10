The Yuneec HD Racer is a speedy drone that won't break the bank

CES has brought us some appealing and affordable flying drones, but while the sub-£100 Ryze Tello is designed for casual flying and camera shenanigans, Yuneec's new HD Racer is all about speed. Built for racing with a first-person perspective, the HD Racer might be the perfect starter drone for those looking to compete in high-flying sprints. The six-minute battery life might not sound like much, but that's common in the racing end of the drone pool – and the HD Racer can also shoot 1080p video at 60 frames per second, plus it has a low-latency first-person video feed that lets you take command of the action. It's also beginner-friendly, with an approachable price to match: £159.99. The HD Racer will take flight by the end of April.