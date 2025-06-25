EcoFlow RAPID: next-generation power banks for fast charging anywhere

We’re all used to the weak little power banks you can find for sale all over the internet. The ones that will add about 15% to your phone’s battery after two hours of charging, and after which become nothing more than dead weight in your bag until you can get them home and plug them in overnight to fill them back up again.

Ecoflow’s amazing new line of RAPID Pro portable chargers come in genuinely useful capacities and with enough charging power to charge your laptop and camera as well as your phone, and you won’t be waiting around while they do it.

And Stuff has an exclusive discount code for you to get 5% off one of these stunning power banks – valid until July 31 on all RAPID Series products except the 100W and 140W chargers.

The range is home to two hugely powerful power banks, the RAPID Pro and RAPID Pro X. They both have a capacity of 27,650 mAh, enough to completely recharge an average phone five times over, and are capable of outputting 140W from a single port, which is enough to charge a laptop as well as smaller devices.

And you’re not limited to a single port. With the capability to output as much as 300W, you can charge as many as four devices at once. Charging the bank itself is also a fast and easy process, with the Pro and Pro X able to take 140W through a single USB port, to fill the bank to 80% in 40 minutes, or connect to multiple ports or the EcoFlow RAPID Pro Desktop Charger to bring this time down to as little as 20 minutes.

Power wherever you are

The EcoFlow RAPID Pro power bank is easily recognisable thanks to its built-in, retractable 140W USB-C cable, always available to charge your device without you needing to hunt around in your bag for one. It also has a customisable screen, which can display the amount of charge left in the bank as a percentage, or be personalised in the monitoring and control app to add a touch of tailor-made identity to your power bank. You can upload album photos to generate screen graphics, and share emoji QR codes to apply others’ designs too.

It’s safe and durable too, maintaining fast charging levels with around-the-clock safety checks. Its temperature sensor tests and adjusts for overheating up to 10 million times every day while intelligent BMS and EMS systems keep the rest running smoothly.

The Pro X model has all this, but also uses a modular design to expand its functionality. This can include a 60cm retractable cable or a watch charger, and the modules come as magnetic blocks that snap into place on the bottom of the Pro X casing. They’re ready to use as soon as they attach, and allow you to switch up your recharging bank’s capabilities to match the devices you’ll be taking with you. There are also interchangeable cases, giving the power bank a bit of extra flair depending on your preference or mood.

Charging that suits you

The two flagship power banks aren’t the end of the RAPID Pro line. There’s a 20,000 mAh unit with a 100W built-in USB-C cable and the ability to output 230W if you use multiple ports at once. There’s a range of wall chargers which use GaN technology to provide output as high as 140W while keeping the casing as small as possible. And there’s the Desktop Charger, which can juice your RAPID Pro power bank up very quickly at a maximum of 320W, but also acts as a five-port charger that can charge at 140W. There’s also a six-foot RAPID Pro USB-C cable, nylon coated and rated for 240W of charging.

And it doesn’t stop there. EcoFlow has a large range of RAPID chargers and power banks, with convenient features such as high performance USB-C charging, wireless charging with strong magnets to keep a secure hold on your device while it charges, and extensive compatibility across 99% of daily-use electronic devices. Its pro-grade battery technology and management systems help prevent overcharging, over-discharging, overheating and short circuiting, ensuring safe and stable operation.

Buy from the links below to grab a 5% discount on the RAPID Pro power banks – valid until July 31 on all RAPID Series products except the 100W and 140W chargers.