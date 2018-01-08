Asus banishes bezels with light-bending monitor kit

Picture the scene: You’ve spent thousands on your gaming rig, you’ve got your three-monitor setup just right, you’ve warmed up your mouse hand and there are plenty of Doritos by your side to get you through the long night of fragging ahead. But something’s bugging you. It’s those damn bezels that break up the action between each screen. Fortunately, Asus’s Republic of Gaming has come up with a solution. Attach its Bezel-Free Kit (£tba, due 2018) between each monitor and it uses lenses to make them appear as one curved whole, rather than three separate entities. Let the fragging commence.