This 8K Asus monitor also has Google TV for downtime

When it comes to sitting at your desk all day, making sure you’ve got the right monitor to stare at is vital. You’ll want a good mix of resolution, features, and colour accuracy. And, if you’re tight on space, you might want a screen that can double up as a tiny TV. Asus’ latest monitor ticks all of those boxes. The 27-inch ZenScreen Smart is an 8K monitor that squeezes in Google TV for the first time, to take care of your work and entertainment needs.

This 27-inch ZenScreen Smart monitor is more than just something to type your emails on. Asus has integrated Google TV, making it a proper entertainment powerhouse. The remote control comes equipped with a Google Assistant microphone, ready to obey your every command. One quirky yet handy feature is the rear shelf. It’s a perfect nook for your keyboard, mouse, and that nifty Google TV remote.

Aesthetically, the ZenScreen Smart flaunts ultra-thin bezels and a compact stand that won’t hog your desk space. Adding to its charm are the built-in 5W Harman Kardon speakers, which should offer a decent audio experience. If you prefer keeping things quiet, there’s a headphone port discreetly located on the back. Connectivity options are top-notch, featuring a DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0, USB-C with Power Delivery up to 90W, and two USB-A ports. On the wireless side, it boasts dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and Miracast support for effortless screen-mirroring.

On the software side, Asus throws in a Multi-Platform Live Streaming app. This lets you broadcast your content to YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, and others all at once. It’s particularly intriguing for streamers looking to expand their reach without juggling multiple devices.

Now, don’t get too excited and start tossing your old monitor out the window. Asus hasn’t revealed pricing or availability just yet. You’ll have to sit tight and wait for Asus to drop those details in the coming weeks. In the meantime, maybe start clearing a spot on your desk for this nifty new addition.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home