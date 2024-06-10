This 8K Asus monitor also has Google TV for downtime
The 27-inch ZenScreen Smart is Asus' first monitor with Google TV built-in. This screen lets you use it for both work and entertainment
When it comes to sitting at your desk all day, making sure you’ve got the right monitor to stare at is vital. You’ll want a good mix of resolution, features, and colour accuracy. And, if you’re tight on space, you might want a screen that can double up as a tiny TV. Asus’ latest monitor ticks all of those boxes. The 27-inch ZenScreen Smart is an 8K monitor that squeezes in Google TV for the first time, to take care of your work and entertainment needs.
This 27-inch ZenScreen Smart monitor is more than just something to type your emails on. Asus has integrated Google TV, making it a proper entertainment powerhouse. The remote control comes equipped with a Google Assistant microphone, ready to obey your every command. One quirky yet handy feature is the rear shelf. It’s a perfect nook for your keyboard, mouse, and that nifty Google TV remote.
Aesthetically, the ZenScreen Smart flaunts ultra-thin bezels and a compact stand that won’t hog your desk space. Adding to its charm are the built-in 5W Harman Kardon speakers, which should offer a decent audio experience. If you prefer keeping things quiet, there’s a headphone port discreetly located on the back. Connectivity options are top-notch, featuring a DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0, USB-C with Power Delivery up to 90W, and two USB-A ports. On the wireless side, it boasts dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and Miracast support for effortless screen-mirroring.
On the software side, Asus throws in a Multi-Platform Live Streaming app. This lets you broadcast your content to YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, and others all at once. It’s particularly intriguing for streamers looking to expand their reach without juggling multiple devices.
Now, don’t get too excited and start tossing your old monitor out the window. Asus hasn’t revealed pricing or availability just yet. You’ll have to sit tight and wait for Asus to drop those details in the coming weeks. In the meantime, maybe start clearing a spot on your desk for this nifty new addition.