Nokia’s Sleep turns the lights out when you nod off

You can usually tell how well you slept by how grumpy you are when you wake up, but if you’d rather have some evidence to justify your grouchiness, Nokia’s new slumber-monitoring Sleep pad (£tba) provides it in spades. As well as tracking your heartbeat, snoring and sleep cycles, you can use IFTTT to connect it to your smart home kit, so it’ll dim the lights when you nod off and give the heating a boost just before you wake up. When you do, it’ll have saved all your vitals to the Health Mate app. If that doesn’t improve your sleep stats, it might be time to start counting sheep.