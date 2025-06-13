This is the Cybertruck of e-bikes with excellent range, and I really want one

These days we’re spoiled for choice when it comes to e-bike brands – but want if you want something futuristic? Fledgling brand Infinite Machines turned heads with its Cybertruck-like design on the P1 bike designed for speed. Now, the brand is back with something that’s a little more suited for everyday use – and I really want one.

Imagine if a Tesla Cybertruck hooked up with a Tron scooter. That’s the Olto. It’s a slab of angular aluminium with all the bells and whistles you’d expect on an e-bike. Oh, and it has some seriously impressive specs.

This e-bike promises 40 miles of range and a top speed of 33mph. That’s wildly practical for a bike that fits two people and still has room for your weekly shop. Rear footpegs pop out for your passenger, and there’s even underseat handles for awkward baggage.

Infinite Machines also threw plenty of tech into this e-bike. We’re talking automatic steering and wheel locks, real-time GPS tracking, and an alarm to protect it from being nicked. That’s better than the offerings I’ve seen from other top brands.

There’s even a built-in AirTag slot so you can see where you bike ends up, should the worse happen. But it’s secret trick? You can swap out the battery. Pull up the square seat, yank it out with one hand, and charge it. This battery juices up quickly, promising to reach 50% in an hour. Need accessories? The modular bits are a clever touch. You can bolt on racks, baskets, even a centre panel.

The Infinite Machine Olto e-bike will set you back $3495. Pre-orders are live now directly from the brand, with deliveries expected to roll out in autumn.