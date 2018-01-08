The Nanoleaf Remote is like a 12-sided die that controls your smart home

Nanoleaf's Aurora light panels provide a dazzling show wherever you mount them, but the company isn't done thinking up inventive new ways to jazz up your smart home. Here's another: the Nanoleaf Remote. It looks like an enormous 12-sided die, but this one's not meant to be rolled. Instead, you'll create smart home scenes in Nanoleaf's app – using Aurora lights, but also Apple HomeKit-compatible things like blinds, thermostats, and speakers – and then choose between them by laying a certain side of the Remote pointed up. You can even rotate it to adjust a light's brightness, for example. The Nanoleaf Remote looks as clever as it does cool, and it'll be out this spring at £50.