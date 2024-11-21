Grab these amazing Black Friday smart home deals on Aqara gear

If you’re looking for smart home and connected security deals this Black Friday, then Aqara has exactly what you need. Smart homes are at the root of the Aqara brand – the name is a combination of the Latin words “Acutulus” (smart) and “Ara” (home). Highly compatible with existing smart home systems, and an early adopter of the industry-unifying Matter standard, Aqara provides automation solutions for residential homes as well as offices, hotels and even healthcare facilities.

The company’s products aim to enhance security, slash energy bills, and embrace the smart home revolution. For Black Friday, the brand is offering deep discounts on some of its most popular products, perfect for putting together your first smart home system or adding to an existing one, whichever protocol it uses.

Aqara Video Doorbell G4

£119.99 > £83.99, save 30%

With its 162° angle of view, crisp 1080p video recording and two-way audio, the Aqara Video Doorbell G4 will let you know who is at the door quickly and communicate with the person effortlessly. Battery or mains-powered, this video doorbell can be installed with ease as wiring is optional. It supports HomeKit Secure Video and works with Google and Alexa smart displays, with support for Matter in the pipeline. AI-enabled facial recognition is performed on the device, so you can customise ‘welcome home’ scenes for each member of the family. And there are seven days of free cloud storage for video clips without any hidden fees. An indoor chime repeater is included in the package, which houses a microSD card slot that can store videos locally.

Smart Lock U200

£269.99 > £189.99, save 30%

A smart doorbell tells you who is at your door, but a smart lock allows you to control who comes in. Security features include a gyroscope that can lock the door behind you when it senses it’s shut. A built-in NFC module so you can unlock it with an iPhone or Apple Watch – even when they are switched off. Other unlocking methods include fingerprints, personalized PIN codes (recurring and one-time), Aqara NFC cards and even old-fashioned keys in an emergency. Fully compatible with major smart home systems thanks to Matter over Thread support, the U200 can fit over some existing door locks and is easy to install.

Hub M3

£129.99 > £99.99, save 23%

This multi-protocol hub supports Zigbee devices, acts as a Matter bridge, and seamlessly integrates Thread devices. If you have multiple smart home protocols in your collection, then this hub can collect them all together and reduce the need for multiple hubs. It offers wired and wireless connectivity, with Power over Ethernet reducing the number of cables required, while an IR blaster can help replace old-fashioned remote controls. It can also connect IR air-conditioning units and act as a thermostat when used in conjunction with an Aqara Climate Sensor.

Presence Sensor FP2

£82.99 > £58.09, save 30%

This single sensor, which uses radar to monitor a room of up to 40m2, can detect up to five people at the same time with a high level of precision that picks up the slightest movements without generating false positives. Compatible with HomeKit, Alexa, Google Home and more, the presence sensor also integrates an additional lighting sensor, which helps your smart home determine how bright the light in a room is. In an emergency, the sensor can determine if a family member has fallen without using an intrusive camera, and can even track your sleep, activating a nightlight automatically if it detects you getting up in the night. With a convenient USB-C port for power, the Presence Sensor can be easily mounted for the best view of a room.

Radiator Thermostat E1

£54.99 > £39.99, save 27%

With its bright backlit display, the Aqara Radiator Thermostat is easy to read from any angle, and comes with a host of innovative features that will make heating your smart home a breeze. Connecting to an Aqara hub (e.g., the Hub M3) via Zigbee 3.0, it supports Matter ensuring future-proofing. The Radiator Thermostat features geofencing via the Aqara smartphone app to start the heating before you arrive home, even when outside the usual routine. Users can pair it with a climate sensor so that it regulates the room temperature based on the more precise temperature readings. Also, smart thermostats enable your heating system to synchronise multiple radiators and set suitable temperatures for both day and night. Easy to install and widely compatible, the Radiator Thermostat uses batteries that can last up to one year, so you won’t have to worry about changing them too often.