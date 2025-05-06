Stuff

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

Home / Hot Stuff / This Yale smart lock is finally one that you’ll want to put on your front door

Hot StuffNewsSmart homeSmart HomeYale
News, Smart home

This Yale smart lock is finally one that you’ll want to put on your front door

Not only does Yale's Linus Smart Lock L2 look great, it also packs all the features and connectivity options you could need

Connor Jewiss Connor Jewiss
Yale Smart Lock Linus L2

There are plenty of smart home kit to ramp up your home security, and smart locks are ideal for making sure your gaff’s main entry point is safe. But there are few options that actually look good or would give you the option to match your home’s aesthetic. But Yale’s new Linus Smart Lock L2 is finally one I’d actually consider putting on my own front door.

The Linus L2 comes with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, which means no more faffing about with extra bridges or hubs. Just install it, connect via the Yale Home app, and enjoy smugly watching your door auto-unlock as you approach with your phone. It also supports geofencing, so if you’ve ever wanted your house to treat you like royalty upon arrival – this is your moment.

Integration is kitted out, with support for Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings, Philips Hue, and even Matter. There’s also the new Yale Dot tech, which lets you tap your phone on a small sensor to unlock the door. It’s got all the expected security bells and whistles too: two-factor authentication, 128-bit AES encryption, and support for physical keys. There’s also a rechargeable battery pack that runs for up to six months. It can be installed in a way that it can be removed, so this smart lock is renter-friendly.

There’s also a new Yale Smart Fingerprint Keypad, for those who prefer to use biometrics. It stores up to 10 fingerprints and lets you set PIN codes for friends, family, or that one neighbour you only half-trust. The keypad glows in the dark, locks with a single touch, and can even send a little digital “ding dong” to your phone or smart speaker when someone uses it.

This smart lock set-up is actually suitable for actual UK doors, thanks to two rather clever Yale accessories. The Linus L2 Backplate Handle is made for those “lift-to-lock” doors that usually make smart lock installation a pain. And then there’s the Pull Escutcheon for handleless auto-engage setups. Both come in silver and matte black, because heaven forbid your door hardware clash.

The Linus Smart Lock L2 is available now for £220 from Yale Home or Amazon. The Backplate Handle will set you back £40, and the Pull Escutcheon costs £25. The Yale Smart Fingerprint Keypad is also out now, priced at £110. US availability hasn’t been confirmed yet, but we’ll let you know if there’s any change to this.

Profile image of Connor Jewiss Connor Jewiss

About

Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around nine years now across the web and in print too. Connor has attended the biggest tech expos, including CES, MWC, and IFA – with contributions as a judge on panels at them. He's also been interviewed as a technology expert on TV and radio by national news outlets including France24. Connor has experience with most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he's a fan of gadgets of all sorts. Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup and venture capital scene, which puts him at the front of new and exciting tech - he is always on the lookout for innovative products.

Areas of expertise

Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home