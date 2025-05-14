Apple Maps free update brings Monaco to life for F1 fans

Apple has given its Maps smartphone app a power boost with huge amounts of detail for Monaco ahead of the Grand Prix there from 23-25 May. Apple often reveals enhanced mapping ahead of big events and did so ahead of the Paris Olympics last year.

The Detailed City Experience is coming to Monaco as part of a tie-up with Apple’s own F1: The Movie, which is officially endorsed by the sport and has been filmed at several race weekends including the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix I attended in November.

In time for the race, the street circuit will be highlighted in Maps and there will be plenty of details for F1 fans to explore, especially if they’re in attendance. Each of the circuit’s named turns will be marked and there will be 3D representations of important spectator facilities like grandstands and footbridges. As you’d expect, road closures will be marked on the map.

Apple’s Detailed City Experience for Monaco also features 3D versions of the headline locations around the F1 circuit, including Casino de Monte-Carlo, Fairmont Monte Carlo, Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo, Yacht Club de Monaco, and the F1 Paddock Club. You can also see it in a moonlit glow after dusk.

Apple has also added in plenty of other details such as public transport, road lanes and pedestrian crossings. There’s also a road-level view as you approach complex junctions so you don’t lose where you need to head.

F1 The Movie is coming to cinemas from June 25 worldwide and June 27 in North America. It will also be available in IMAX. As it’s an Apple Original Movie, it will surely come to Apple TV+ not long after.