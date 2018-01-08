L'Oreal's UV Sense tells you when to apply the sunscreen

The sun, that burning red ball in the sky, blesses us with light and heat, but scorches our flesh with its dangerous UVA and UVB rays. If you're anything like us, you'll be caught out by it once or twice a year, forgetting to apply the sunscreen, wear a hat or just simply get in the shade. L'Oreal thinks it has the fix to your brain's dangerous forgetfulness thanks to its UV Sense wearable. The size of a raindrop, it can be stuck to your body using an adhesive backing, or clipped onto clothing such as a watch or sunglasses. Inside is a UV sensor, an NFC chip, and a battery that will last years, according to the French cosmetic company. It'll then connect to an app that will track your sun exposure and tell you when things are getting too toasty. Dermatologists will get access to it for their clients this year, while those outside the skin industry will be able to buy it in 2019 for around £30.