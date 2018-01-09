Kate Spade New York gets smart with debut Android Wear watch

Plenty of smartwatches add a fair bit of bulk to your wrist - but the biggest ones can look like you’re lugging around some kind of ASBO tag instead of the latest piece of wearable tech. Kate Spade New York’s first Android Wear watch won’t have that problem - the Scallop has a 1.19in fully-round AMOLED screen that’s on the more compact end of the smartwatch spectrum. There’s still Android Wear 2.0 underneath the colourful custom watch faces, and you can have it in your choice of yellow gold and rose gold hues. All three models will be landing in February, with prices starting from £299.