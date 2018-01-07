The ultra-slim Swift 7 is Acer's thinnest laptop ever

The only way Acer could have made its updated Swift 7 ultraportable any thinner would be running the thing over with a steamroller. At 8.98mm, it's probably the thinnest laptop in the world, but you pay for those dimensions with merely average specs. Think last year's 7th-gen Intel CPU, instead of the latest 8th-gen model, up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage, and only a 1080p screen - even if it is stretched over 14 inches. Perhaps a built-in 4G LTE will make the difference, though - it's something you won't find in many other ultra-thin machines. The Swift 7 will go on sale in March for US$1699.