HTC goes for Pro with pixel-packed Vive update

2880x1600. That’s a whole lot of pixels. It’s also exactly how many you’ll get on the Vive Pro, or 78% more than you’ll find on HTC’s first VR headset right now. They add up to create dramatically improved definition, for more realistic virtual reality experiences than you’ll find anywhere else. The updated headset also gets a pair of built-in headphones (so you don’t have to bring your own along any more), a more comfortable strap, second microphone for clearer voice control, and twin forward-facing cameras that’ll come in handy for augmented reality. The whole thing is somehow lighter, too. It’ll work with the official Vive wireless kit, also announced today, but you’ll have to pay extra for it - the Pro comes in a wired variety out of the box. There’s no word on price just yet, but HTC expects the Vive Pro to arrive in Q1 this year, as both a bundle and a headet-only upgrade for existing Vive owners. VR fans, you don’t have long to start saving.