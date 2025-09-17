The Tissot RockWatch is back and more desirable than ever

Tissot has brought back one of its boldest creations: the RockWatch. First released in 1985, this cult favourite is reborn for 2025 as a limited edition of just 999 pieces, each crafted from granite sourced from Switzerland’s Jungfrau mountain.

With a 38mm stone case, nickel-plated hands and a quartz movement tucked safely inside, it’s a striking reminder that sometimes the most unusual ideas stand the test of time…

On paper, a watch made of rock sounds impractical, even impossible. But that’s exactly what made the original RockWatch such a sensation. Launched in the mid-80s, it tapped into Tissot’s history of material experimentation. This was the brand that put fibreglass on the wrist with the Sidéral in 1969, and plastic with the Idea 2001 in 1971. Turning granite into a case was the next frontier.

Each one was unique, unpredictable and quirky. Over the years, Tissot expanded the RockWatch line to include everything from pink quartz to lapis lazuli, while giant RockWatch sculptures were installed from Hong Kong to Vancouver. What began as an audacious gamble became a symbol of Swiss creativity.

The new 2025 RockWatch stays true to that legacy while updating the details for modern tastes. The granite itself comes from the Jungfrau, quarried during tunnel works deep in the Alps. Huge blocks are cut into cylinders, then milled and ground to achieve the final 38mm case diameter.

Hollowing the stone to house the movement requires near-microscopic precision – a single misstep can crack the case. That level of delicacy is why Tissot brought back artisans who worked on the original models to oversee production.

From there, the details are a blend of heritage and refinement. Gone are the playful red and yellow trail-marker hands of the original, replaced by sleek nickel-plated hands that suit the more understated tone.

The domed sapphire crystal is a big upgrade from the mineral glass of the 80s, offering improved clarity and scratch resistance.

A steel container inside the case keeps the quartz calibre secure, while the caseback is engraved with “Jungfrau – Top of Europe” alongside each watch’s unique number.

A supple black leather strap completes the look, contrasting neatly with the stone case.

Presentation has been given equal thought. Each RockWatch arrives in a collector’s box styled to resemble a granite block, a clever echo of the raw material that started it all.

The timing of the relaunch feels spot on. In recent years, collectors have embraced watches that are playful, offbeat, and conversation-starting, whether that means unusual case shapes, unconventional collaborations, or recycled materials.

The Tissot RockWatch 2025 edition is limited to 999 individually numbered pieces. It will be available through select retailers and Tissot boutiques worldwide.

In the UK, the Rock Watch will be offered in extremely limited quantities, exclusively at the Tissot boutique in Covent Garden, priced at £995.

