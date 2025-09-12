5 of the hottest Hamilton watches launched this month

Hamilton has been busy this September, dropping not one or two, but five fresh models across its most loved watch collections.

It’s a line-up that covers just about every corner of the brand’s DNA, from military-inspired field watches to aviation classics and modern skeletonised dress pieces. There’s a lot here to get collectors and everyday wearers excited.

There’s bronze for patina lovers, a green dial that pops against an openworked movement, and even a brand-first complication added to one of Hamilton’s most famous lines.

Here’s a look at the standouts.

Hamilton Khaki Field Power Reserve

This one’s a milestone. For the first time ever, Hamilton has fitted a Khaki Field with a power reserve indicator right on the dial (pictured above). It’s a small detail with big utility – the red hand swings between “F” and “E,” giving you a quick check on how much of the 80-hour reserve remains.

Inside, an all-new ETA-developed manual movement (exclusive to Hamilton) drives the show, complete with a slipping spring to prevent overwinding.

The sandblasted case, Super-LumiNova Old Radium hands, and options for a NATO strap or steel bracelet keep it true to its military roots.

Hamilton Khaki Aviation Pilot Pioneer Chronograph

If you prefer your aviation heritage with a stopwatch attached, the new 40mm Pilot Pioneer Chronographs are the pick. Inspired by RAF-issued watches of the 1970s, these handwound models feature Aviation Blue sunray dials, cloudy-white hands, and retro box-shaped crystals.

The H-51-si movement inside boasts a silicon balance spring for resistance to magnetism and shocks, plus a 60-hour power reserve.

Between the mesh bracelet and brown leather strap, it leans military but cleans up nicely.

Hamilton Khaki Pilot Pioneer

Hamilton digs into its archives again with three new Pilot Pioneer references. The standout is a 43mm bronze mechanical with an eggshell-white dial, paired with a vegetable-tanned strap that will pick up character over time.

Alongside it are two 38mm automatics in burgundy and moss green, each with matching coloured bezels and leather straps finished with old-school coupé franc craftsmanship.

All three pieces pay homage to Hamilton’s WWII Model 23 pocket watches, with plenty of vintage charm baked in.

Hamilton Khaki Aviation X-wind

A pilot’s watch with some serious flair, the X-Wind line gets two new dial colours this month. There’s a deep green inspired by the Northern Lights, and an Aviation Blue chronograph version that echoes clear skies.

Both keep the clever drift-angle calculator – a tool for calculating crosswinds that Hamilton first introduced back in 2005 – and both are strapped to rugged, riveted brown leather.

Whether you’re actually flying or just like the look, these are bold, functional, and unapologetically big-wristed.

Hamilton Jazzmaster Skeleton

Finally, a splash of drama. The Jazzmaster Skeleton gets a new Empire Green dial, which frames the exposed H-10-S movement in deep, rich tones. The cutaway design lets you watch the mechanics in motion while still keeping a refined, balanced look.

Paired with a smooth leather strap and boasting an 80-hour reserve, it’s as much a talking piece as it is a daily wearer. Dress it up, wear it down – it doesn’t really matter. This one’s made to be seen.

Liked this? This new Hermès H08 model is my favourite yet