I can’t wait to try this world-first gaming mouse for one big reason

By ditching mechanical switches in favour of magnetic sensors for its latest gaming mouse, Logitech has basically turned up to a foot race with a rocket ship. Announced as part of the firm’s annual Logitech G PLAY product blitz alongside new keyboards, headsets and racing wheels, the Pro X2 Superstrike is the first of its kind.

Gaming keyboards have been rocking similar tech for a while now, but the lack of physical feedback from each press made it less appealing in a mouse. Logitech’s Haptic Inductive Trigger System (HITS) adds tiny haptic actuators into the mix, vibrating to mimic the feel of a click when it registers your input.

Each mouse button has a minuscule 0.6mm of travel distance now, and you can pick between 10 different actuation distances. The result is a 30ms dip in click latency – and the fact the buttons reset the instant you lift your finger means even less delay between clicks. For MOBAs and strategy games where actions per minute are in the hundreds, that could be a massive advantage.

The new tech hasn’t had a major impact on battery life – Logitech reckons it’s good for up to 90 hours of continuous play time – and hasn’t resulted in an especially rotund rodent, either. At 65g, the Pro X2 Superstrike is only a few grams heavier than the current Superlight line.

I’m a big fan of the two-tone black on white look, too – but wish Logitech had gone the whole hog with a ska-inspired checkerboard pattern.

It’s packing the same Hero 2 sensor as the rest of Logitech’s top-tier gaming mice, good for 44,000 DPI and accurate tracking all the way up to 88g of acceleration. The bundled Lightspeed dongle lets it communicate with your gaming rig at a supersonic 8000Hz polling rate, too – which could be the perfect pairing to those rapid trigger mouse clicks.

The Pro X2 Superstrike won’t actually be launching until early 2026, where it’s expected to cost $180.

If you can’t wait that long, Logitech also has the Superlight 2C. An even more featherweight take on the popular Superlight 2, shrinking by 5% and shedding 10% body fat to tip the scales at a mere 51g. Performance is otherwise identical, which could make it a top choice for gamers that don’t gel with beefier mice. It’s launching on October 21 for $160.

Other G PLAY launch highlights include the G515 Rapid TKL, a low-profile take on the Pro X TKL Rapid keyboard released last year. Logitech’s second ‘board with magnetic analog switches has fully adjustable key actuation from 0.1mm to 2.5mm, letting you really dial in your inputs for hair trigger responsiveness.

Naturally it supports gamer favourite features like Rapid Trigger and Snap Tap, letting one input override another for fast strafing (in games that don’t consider it cheating, anyway). The stainless steel top plate clearly takes design inspiration from the G915 X Lightspeed, except connectivity is exclusively wired here.

It’s shipping right now for $170/£140.

Console players haven’t been left in the lurch, either. The Astro A20 X headset comes with a Playsync Base wireless transmitter that can beam sound from two separate USB sources, letting you swap between two platforms – say a PS5 and PC – with a press of a button on the headset’s right ear cup, no physical cable switches required.

It plays nicely with Xbox, PlayStation and Switch consoles, as well as gaming PCs. There’s also onboard Bluetooth, though not the kind that can handle simultaneous connections. All the other typical gamer-friendly features are present and correct, including a detachable boom microphone with mute button, colour-changing RGB effects on each ear cup, and a separate dial for adjusting the game/chat sound balance.

At $180/£170 it’s one of the more affordable multi-platform headsets with source switching I’ve seen. You can snap one up right now, directly from Logitech.